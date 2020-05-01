Ranking college football's top 10 returning safeties for 2020

Rounding out our series of college football's top 10 players at every position for 2020, we finish with safeties. There are a couple of Power 5 teams lucky enough to have multiple players featured here. Using a combination of Pro Football Focus grades and PFF's wins above average (WAA) metric, we present the top 10 safeties returning to college football in 2020, as well as a sleeper to watch.

Moehrig's 2019 season was one of the best we have ever seen at the position. Not only was he the most valuable safety of the season, but he also had the third-most valuable season we have seen in the PFF College era. Regardless of where he was on the field, Moehrig was an absolute playmaker. While in coverage, he forced an incompletion on a whopping 32% of his 47 targets. Of those targets, 17 were contested, and he allowed only two to be caught. Those are amazing numbers for a safety, and the fact that Moehrig did this in his first full season starting as a true sophomore is unreal. He's the best safety in college football.