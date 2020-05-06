        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          College football recruiting -- How USC plans to 'take back the West'

          After finishing outside the top 50 in the 2020 college football recruiting class rankings, head coach Clay Helton and USC currently have the No. 11-ranked class for the 2021 cycle. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
          10:00 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          USC finished with the 54th-ranked college football recruiting class in the country in 2020, the lowest it has finished since ESPN started its class rankings in 2009. In fact, 2020 marked the first time the Trojans had finished outside the top 20, a far fall from when they finished with the No. 5 class in 2017 and the No. 7 class in 2018.

          Bryce Young, the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2020, flipped from USC to Alabama. Clemson came into the state of California and landed No. 1-ranked pocket-passing quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The Trojans landed only one ESPN 300 commitment from the state, and though the class as a whole had just 13 total commitments, 2020 saw the fewest in-state ESPN 300 commits USC has ever had in one class.

          USC can't land every top prospect in the state. But there can be a concerted effort to try to keep the best ones home. So far this year, the Trojans have stuck to a theme: Take back the West.