          Predicting where the top 2021 college football recruits will commit

          Offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer is the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2021 and lists a top five of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU and Texas. 3Step
          9:45 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          Despite a dead period created due to the restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, college football recruiting has not stopped. There are currently 137 ESPN 300 prospects who have made their commitment, and 56 of those 137 have committed since March.

          We will likely see more of those commitments as we move toward June, but the dead period and the inability for recruits to take any visits might end up pushing some players' timelines back as well. With more than half of the ESPN 300 still uncommitted, there are some big names still on the board.

          Here is a look at five recruits and where they might end up. These predictions are always fluid, and because of the dead period, these very well could change in the coming weeks or months.