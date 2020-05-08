Mel Kiper Jr. details what we should expect to see from Justin Fields in 2020 and what his draft stock will look like. (1:07)

We gathered ESPN's college football writers to break down Mel Kiper's initial 2021 NFL draft rankings.

Who's ranked too high and whose stock will rise by the time the draft rolls around? Which under-the-radar players should you keep an eye on?

And how will the battle between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields to be the top overall pick play out?

Let's dig in.

Which player not on this list do you think is a surefire first-rounder?

Alex Scarborough: When I close my eyes and picture a Pro Bowl offensive lineman, I see the profile of Tennessee's Trey Smith. Teams are going to need a thorough medical evaluation, given his history of blood clots, but I'm confident that someone will take a chance on him in the first round. At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, he's exactly what you're looking for at the position. With his size and athleticism, I would have been surprised if he hadn't been a first-round pick in last month's draft.