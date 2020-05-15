College football recruiting rankings are not an exact science, and while they often do a great job at projecting how players will develop throughout their careers, there are some players who slip through the cracks.

Everyone loves an underdog, and the unheralded prospect who ends up as a first-round NFL draft pick is always celebrated. We took the top 25 teams from the Way-Too-Early college football rankings and found some of the top unheralded recruits from the past 15 years.

Here's a look at some of your favorite players, going as far back as the 2005 recruiting class, who were under-recruited and under-ranked.