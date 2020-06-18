The most hyped college football recruits for each top-25 team

College football recruiting isn't an exact science. Whether it's from coaches evaluating prospects or recruiting services ranking and hyping up players based on their potential, sometimes the projections are right and sometimes they're wrong.

We went back to the 2007 class to look at some of the most-hyped prospects for each program in the Way Too Early Top 25. This is not a list of overhyped prospects who didn't pan out; rather, it's a list looking at recruits who received a ton of hype in general, regardless of how their college careers turned out.