        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Top 2021 college football recruits who remind us of current stars

          Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2021, projects to be a player like former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. John Jones/Icon Sportswire
          8:50 AM ET
          • Tom Luginbill
            Close

            Tom Luginbill

            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
            Follow on Twitter
          • Craig Haubert
            Close

            Craig Haubert

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          It can be easy to watch a college football prospect and quickly compare him to another active player, especially given how long the ESPN staff has been making player evaluations.

          Whether it's measurables, style, tenacity or simple body movements, there can be a multitude of reasons one player might compare to another. We often try to make these assessments to give readers an idea of what prospects might look like at the next level with a hint of the early impact.

          With that in mind, here's a look at some of the top prospects in the 2021 ESPN 300 and the recognizable college players and recent NFL draft picks to whom they compare.