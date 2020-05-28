Our college football recruiting experts have seen the best high school prospects over the years. They have seen players go from highly touted recruits to Heisman Trophy winners and NFL All-Pro teams.

They have also seen some recruits who didn't pan out at the college level, and others who exceeded expectations tremendously.

Tom VanHaaren, Craig Haubert, Gerry Hamilton and Tom Luginbill reflect on the best prospects they have ever seen, those they overrated and those they undervalued over the years.