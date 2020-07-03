Quite a few true freshmen became household names last college football season, including North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

While some of the prospects from the 2019 recruiting cycle got off to a fast start, it doesn't mean they are the class' only impact players. Plenty of other players have an opportunity to make a difference for their teams this season.

Here are some of the second-year players who should take on bigger roles and impact their teams in 2020.

WR Garrett Wilson and DE Zach Harrison

Ohio State Buckeyes

2019 ESPN 300 ranking: 17, 10

Wilson played in all 14 games last season for Ohio State and finished with 432 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His best game, statistically, came against rival Michigan, when he hauled in 118 yards and a touchdown. He made some outstanding catches throughout the season, showing off his playmaking ability and why Ohio State made him such a recruiting priority.