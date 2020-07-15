The college football recruits from the Class of 2022 you need to know

Defensive end Jack Sawyer, an Ohio State commit, is the top-ranked college football prospect in the Class of 2021, but who is the top-ranked high school junior?

The ESPN Junior 300 rankings for the Class of 2022 were released Wednesday, and there is plenty to digest with the list. For one, there is no shortage of quarterback talent.

The consensus No. 1: QB Quinn Ewers

Ewers is the latest potentially special quarterback to come out of the Lone Star State. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder playing for storied program Southlake Carroll High School completed a jaw-dropping 72.4% of his passes for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns with only three interceptions.