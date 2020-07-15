        <
        >
          The college football recruits from the Class of 2022 you need to know

          QB Quinn Ewers is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022. Ben Powell/Odessa American/AP Photos
          9:00 AM ET
          • Craig Haubert
            Close

            Craig Haubert

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter
          • Tom Luginbill
            Close

            Tom Luginbill

            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
            Follow on Twitter

          Defensive end Jack Sawyer, an Ohio State commit, is the top-ranked college football prospect in the Class of 2021, but who is the top-ranked high school junior?

          The ESPN Junior 300 rankings for the Class of 2022 were released Wednesday, and there is plenty to digest with the list. For one, there is no shortage of quarterback talent.

          The consensus No. 1: QB Quinn Ewers

          Ewers is the latest potentially special quarterback to come out of the Lone Star State. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder playing for storied program Southlake Carroll High School completed a jaw-dropping 72.4% of his passes for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns with only three interceptions.