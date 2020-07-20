Breaking down the top 2021 quarterback recruits from Elite 11 camp

As it stands now, all but one of the ESPN 300 quarterbacks in the 2021 recruiting class have made their commitment, including Sam Huard, the highest-ranked pocket-passing quarterback in the ESPN 300 (No. 14 overall), who committed to Washington. Further than that, there are only two uncommitted four-star quarterbacks, including Ty Keyes and Kaden McMullen.

In total, there are 13 four- and three-star quarterbacks who are uncommitted, which means there aren't many recruits for teams that still have a need under center.

For those that have found their guy, though, there are some excellent quarterbacks in the class. The Elite 11, a high school quarterback competition, recently released its final roster of quarterbacks, and the list has potential for some future stars.

Here is a look at the quarterbacks who made the list, which college quarterbacks they compare to and what situation they're stepping into at their respective schools.

Caleb Williams

6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.)

ESPN 300 rank: 15

Commitment: Oklahoma Sooners

There's no shortage to the success head coach Lincoln Riley has had with quarterbacks in the past. He has more recently done it with transfers (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts), but that trend probably will end for the near future.