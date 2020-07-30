The most impactful 2021 college football commits so far

College football coaches are still working on finishing up their 2021 recruiting classes, but plenty of top prospects have already made their commitments.

As it stands right now, 221 of the top 300 prospects have already made their decision and committed to a school. That means that a ton of future stars are already committed to their respective teams and some impactful prospects are off the board.

We looked at each class ranked in the Top 25 and decided which current commit is the most impactful. Some are just the top-ranked commit, some have made an impact on the recruiting trail for their team and some will make an impact once they get on the field.

Here is a look at each class and who we think is the biggest impact commit:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

DE Jack Sawyer

6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Pickerington, Ohio

ESPN 300 rank: 1

This one was difficult, even though Sawyer is the No. 1-ranked player overall, Ohio State has a lot of options in this class. If you wanted to make the case for running back TreVeyon Henderson, that would make sense. Henderson is the No. 1-ranked running back in the class and the Buckeyes didn't sign an ESPN 300 running back in the 2020 class.

If you wanted to make the argument for quarterback Kyle McCord, that would make sense, too, as Ohio State will have only a few options at the position once McCord gets to campus, assuming Justin Fields leaves early for the NFL.

But it's tough to look past the top prospect overall, a 6-foot-5, 230-pounder from Ohio. Given defensive line coach Larry Johnson's track record with top defensive line prospects and the ability Sawyer has, he has to be the pick. He could be the next great defensive lineman to come through Ohio State.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

OT Tommy Brockermeyer

6-foot-6, 280 pounds

Fort Worth, Texas

ESPN 300 rank: 2

Brockermeyer has already had an impact on Alabama and he isn't even on campus. He is the No. 2-ranked prospect overall, the top recruit in the state of Texas, has incredible ties to the Texas Longhorns program as his grandfather, father and older brother all played for Texas, and he has a twin brother ranked in the ESPN 300 who also committed to Alabama.

Being able to get a recruit with those kind of ties to a program such as Texas, with the ability Brockermeyer has and at the position he plays, is pretty incredible. Alabama has had success with offensive linemen in the past and Brockermeyer could be another first-round pick out of Tuscaloosa.

There won't be pressure on Brockermeyer to start early, considering the roster already has some young offensive linemen who have contributed. But given his ability, he could if Alabama needed him to. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Brockermeyer make a tremendous impact throughout his career.