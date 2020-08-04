The best college football recruits ever based on their ESPN 300 ranking

For college football recruits, being ranked in the ESPN 300 is an indicator of great promise to excel on the field. And the bar is set especially high for those who rank near the top of the player rankings.

Finishing among the top 10 in a class of highly touted prospects casts a large spotlight and brings lofty expectations for immediate college impact, as most have gone on to do.

But who is the best prospect ranked No. 1 overall? And what about the best No. 2 prospect?

Our scouts looked back at the top prospects in the ESPN 300 era and selected those who proved to be the best of the best. We tackled the difficult task at ranking the all-time top-10 prospects, the best at each respective slot.