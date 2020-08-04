        <
          The best college football recruits ever based on their ESPN 300 ranking

          Julio Jones was the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Class of 2008, and he has become one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL over the past decade. Chris Livingston/Icon Sportswire
          7:00 AM ET
          • Craig Haubert
            Craig Haubert

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter
          • Gerry Hamilton
            Gerry Hamilton

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst
            • More than a decade covering recruiting, nationally and in Texas
            Follow on Twitter

          For college football recruits, being ranked in the ESPN 300 is an indicator of great promise to excel on the field. And the bar is set especially high for those who rank near the top of the player rankings.

          Finishing among the top 10 in a class of highly touted prospects casts a large spotlight and brings lofty expectations for immediate college impact, as most have gone on to do.

          But who is the best prospect ranked No. 1 overall? And what about the best No. 2 prospect?

          Our scouts looked back at the top prospects in the ESPN 300 era and selected those who proved to be the best of the best. We tackled the difficult task at ranking the all-time top-10 prospects, the best at each respective slot.