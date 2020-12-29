How Alabama and Notre Dame built College Football Playoff teams through recruiting

Relive the highlights that led to Alabama finishing the season 11-0 and earning a return trip to the College Football Playoff. (1:30)

Alabama and Notre Dame will play in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One on Friday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

The Crimson Tide have won two national championships in the College Football Playoff era and have made the playoff six of the past seven years, including this season. Notre Dame's only previous playoff game was in 2018, when the Irish lost 30-3 to Clemson.

Both teams have taken very different paths to reaching this point: a win from the national championship game.

Here is a look at how Alabama and Notre Dame have built their teams through recruiting.