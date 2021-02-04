Which college football recruits will make immediate impacts in 2021?

College football's recruiting cycle for the Class of 2021 has finally concluded with Wednesday's national signing day being the final day that prospects could sign their national letters of intent at their respective schools.

Now that schools have their recruiting classes solidified, we can examine which top prospects are likely to make an difference on the field on day one next fall.

This list of impact freshmen for 2021 is based on what we know now. The NCAA has afforded each player an extra year of eligibility, which could alter the need or opportunity for each prospect at his respective school. There could be more roster movement between now and August as well.

But for now, we break down 10 top recruits who can make an immediate impact during their freshman seasons.