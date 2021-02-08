Which college football teams are recruiting the best at each position on offense in 2021?

The 2021 recruiting cycle is mostly finished with all but three ESPN 300 prospects committed. The player rankings are subjective, but they give us a good look at what these college football programs could be adding to their roster.

The class rankings give us a look at the totality of a class and which classes outperformed others overall. To dissect those classes even further, we looked at which programs recruited each position the best.

For this exercise, we are not looking at transfers, only high school prospects and what each team is adding at each position.

We will start by analyzing the offense and look at the defense in another post to be published later this week. Here is a position-by-position look at which teams signed the best offensive haul of prospects for this cycle.

Quarterback