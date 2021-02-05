Which college football coaches improved their stock the most in 2020?

The 2020-21 college football coaching carousel revealed the ruthless side of the sport. After talk of COVID-19 passes for coaches and a get-through-it season, the hammer came down hard.

Texas' Tom Herman and Auburn's Gus Malzahn were both fired despite winning seasons and massive guarantees left on their contracts. Marshall's Doc Holliday won Conference USA Coach of the Year honors but didn't have his contract renewed. Vanderbilt's Derek Mason could barely field a team but didn't make it through the program's first winless season.