2021 college football recruiting class rankings: Alabama leads top 75 teams after national signing day

College football's 2021 recruiting cycle has been a unique and challenging one amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the recruiting dead period. National signing day on Feb. 3 means it is coming to a close. While roughly 80% of the class signed national letters of intent during December's early signing period, there are still several prospects who have yet to make a commitment, including a dozen ranked in the ESPN 300.

Alabama locked up a record seventh No. 1 class under Nick Saban with the Wednesday addition of ESPN 300 DB Terrion Arnold. Ohio State remains No. 2 and awaits the spring decision of DT J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 4 prospect overall, as do Alabama, Washington, Oregon and USC. Oregon, with the addition of No. 10 RB Byron Cardwell and now ESPN 300 CB Avante Dickerson on Wednesday morning, moves to No. 5 ahead of LSU.

Texas A&M continued its move up the rankings Wednesday with ESPN 300 RB L.J. Johnson. Beating out Texas for Johnson secures a third straight top-10 class for Jimbo Fisher in College Station.

Although changes are still on the horizon, the only program in the top 20 that moved up at this stage is Michigan. The lone ESPN 300 defensive line commit for the Wolverines, George Rooks III, is a strong addition. He can be a versatile contributor along their defensive front, as he has a nice frame to develop, good feet and active hands. The signing day flip of two-way four-star lineman Rayshaun Benny from Michigan State bolsters the class. Though the Spartans lost out on Benny, the Spartans signed the top football/basketball combo prospect in the country in four-star WR Keon Coleman out of the Pelican State.

Raesjon Davis' commitment to USC secured a top-10 class for the Trojans, a huge rebound from an underwhelming 2020 class. Texas' first class under Steve Sarkisian received a February signing day boost from ESPN 300 DE David Abiara, a onetime Notre Dame verbal. Florida State enjoyed a big signing day victory in landing ESPN 300 WR Destyn Hill out of Louisiana.

Ole Miss surged in the early signing period under Lane Kiffin and added another key piece Wednesday in ESPN 300 DT Tywone Malone, guaranteeing a top-20 class for the Rebels. Another big signing day winner was Kentucky. The Wildcats won out for ESPN 300 LB Trevin Wallace over Auburn Tigers and other SEC foes to provide a boost for the top-40 class.

In the Group of 5, Memphis added to an impressive 2021 haul with onetime Tennessee verbal Roc Taylor.