National signing day reaction: Michigan, USC among college football winners in February

The 45th-ranked player in ESPN's 300 Tywone Malone, out of Bergen Catholic (N.J.), commits to Ole Miss. (1:32)

There were only 20 ESPN 300 recruits left uncommitted or unsigned in college football's February signing period, so there wasn't a big opportunity for many teams to make a big splash in the recruiting class rankings.

That doesn't mean teams didn't add some big names and fill big holes on national signing day, however, as there were three top-50 recruits who announced a commitment Wednesday, a few flips and some late battles that helped shape these classes.

Alabama finished with the No. 1 overall class, and it's obvious the Crimson Tide were winners in both the early signing period and this February signing period. The staff was able to hang on to ESPN 300 running back Camar Wheaton and added ESPN 300 safety Terrion Arnold as well.

Outside of Alabama, there were some other big names who made commitments and helped finish off recruiting classes. To help recap the day, here is a look at which teams won this signing period and added to their recruiting hauls in this 2021 cycle.