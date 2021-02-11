Tom Luginbill, Craig Haubert and Greg McElroy discuss how Nick Saban continues to add impressive high school prospects to his roster year after year. (2:46)

The 2021 recruiting cycle is mostly finished with all but two ESPN 300 prospects committed. The player rankings are subjective, but they give us a good look at what these college football programs could be adding to their roster.

The class rankings give us a look at the totality of a class and which classes outperformed others overall. To dissect those classes even further, we looked at which programs recruited each position the best.

For this exercise, we are not looking at transfers, only high school prospects and what each team is adding at each position.

We broke down which teams recruited the best on offense on Monday, and now we will move to defense. Here is a position-by-position look at which teams signed the best offensive haul of prospects for this cycle.