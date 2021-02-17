Which top 2020 college football recruits can break out in 2021?

Zach Evans powers his way into the end zone for the 1-yard touchdown giving the Horned Frogs their first lead of the game. (0:17)

Our list of breakout sophomores for the 2021 college football season is focused on players with a limited sample size in 2020, not necessarily the obvious names like BJ Ojulari at LSU or Jalen Carter at Georgia, among others who made an impact in 2020.

We chose to focus more on players who either flashed in 2020 or waited for their opportunity behind a proven veteran. In some cases, we included players who need to make a big jump to help their team or live up to individual expectations.

For the sake of this list, players such as Alfred Collins at Texas and D.J. Uiagalelei at Clemson were also not included, as we expect them to continue the upward trend based on their performance in 2020.

Without further ado, here are 10 sophomores primed for breakout seasons.