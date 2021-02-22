Which college football transfers will make an impact in 2021?

UCF QB McKenzie Milton suffered a devastating leg injury in 2018, but he hasn't let that hinder his determination to play football again. (5:45)

There has been a significant increase in the number of college football players entering the transfer portal this offseason.

This year more than ever, coaches utilized the transfer portal as part of their recruiting strategy to help fill holes on the roster, in part because the NCAA granted every student-athlete an extra year of eligibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The created recruiting dead period has also resulted in fewer opportunities to evaluate high school recruits. In turn, college football programs are looking at transfers to find more experienced and game-ready players.

Some very talented players have already chosen new teams. Here is a look at some of the biggest transfers so far at each position, as well as some highly touted players who are still in the portal.