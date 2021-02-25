Clemson freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei calls the sneak and gets across the goal line for his first touchdown with the Tigers. (0:22)

Replacing some of college football's top quarterbacks will be one of most heavily talked about topics headed into spring football and the fall 2021 season.

While Alabama's and Clemson's new starting signal-callers will garner the majority of national attention, several other programs will be breaking in starting quarterbacks who were once highly decorated ESPN 300 prospects.

Ohio State might have the most heated competition, with a trio of quarterbacks on campus who ranked among the top 25 at their position coming out of high school. In the Lone Star State, Jimbo Fisher will be breaking in a former highly recruited signal-caller, but it may be Steve Sarkisian's decision in Austin between two former Under Armour All-Americans that draws the most attention with Sarkisian's high-powered offense.

We break down how college football's top programs will replace their top quarterbacks next season.