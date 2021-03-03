Overlooked college football recruits who blossomed into stars

Brock Purdy dumps off the short pass to Breece Hall who runs in the open touchdown extending the Cyclones' lead. (0:25)

College football's spring practice is on the horizon after one of the most unusual seasons in history.

As players start to prep for the 2021 season, there are several notable names who weren't nationally heralded coming out of high school. While many of the top players in college football were ranked in the ESPN 300 and recruited by blue-blood programs, there is a small fraternity of players who didn't receive much fanfare.

Here are a few of college football's top players who weren't among the elite prospects coveted by the nation's top programs and were left outside of our top-ranked 300 prospects in the country.