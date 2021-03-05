It could have been even stranger. Not only was top-ranked North Dakota State seeing its yearslong winning streak interrupted by a walloping at Southern Illinois last weekend, and not only was No. 3 South Dakota State giving up a 21-3 run to North Dakota; No. 2 James Madison was also laboring mightily with Robert Morris as well.

The Dukes eventually found traction, turning a 16-9 deficit into a 36-16 win. But one thing became clear in the second full weekend of the FCS' spring season: nothing is certain. The power programs are still good, but they might be a little bit wobbly.

We got a healthy dose of chaos last weekend. Is there any more on the horizon? In Week 3, JMU's conference mates in the Colonial Athletic Association join the party in full; NDSU attempts to gather itself against Bobby Petrino's Missouri State, and Deion Sanders takes on the first real test of his head-coaching career, a trip to Grambling to face the Tigers.

Note: Rankings listed below are the STATS FCS top 25 found at NCAA.com, lines are provided by Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, and all times are Eastern.