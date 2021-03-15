Everything you need to know about college football's waiver rule

Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert look into how the transfer portal impacts college football schools and their recruiting. (2:28)

In August, the NCAA granted every fall student-athlete an extra year of eligibility if they want it, meaning the 2020-21 year doesn't count against them.

It's a generous waiver that permits student-athletes an opportunity to reclaim this past season that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiver applies to all student-athletes, meaning a redshirt senior in his fifth year in 2020 will be given an opportunity to come back for a sixth year and a true freshman in 2020 will technically still be considered a true freshman in 2021.

However, there could be some unintended consequences.

With the previous recruiting class fully signed and spring practices underway, the expanded scholarship counts are now in effect. The reality of the waiver has set in and the rule has given coaches headaches as to how they'll manage future rosters.

ESPN spoke to two FBS directors of player personnel to help get a clearer idea about what the waiver means and its impact on college football in the short- and long-term.

How does it work?

Each program is capped at 85 scholarships, so if 10 student-athletes who would have normally gone on to graduate or left for the NFL all wanted to come back, that poses a problem for hitting the 85-scholarship limit after bringing in a full recruiting class.