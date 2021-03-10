The teams that improved their College Football Playoff chances through 2021 recruiting

Tom Luginbill and Craig Haubert look into how the transfer portal impacts college football schools and their recruiting. (2:28)

College football's 2021 recruiting classes have been signed, and more of these prospects have enrolled early in school. That translates to more first-year players providing an immediate impact, which in turn gives teams the opportunity to ascend up the rankings ahead of schedule.

How will this recruiting cycle affect the 2021 College Football Playoff? For a handful of teams that didn't reach the playoff last season, the 2021 additions could result in a top-four spot.

The Aggies just missed the playoff last year, finishing the regular season ranked No. 5. But despite the loss of quarterback Kellen Mond, the Aggies could break through this year thanks to the return of a number of starting offensive linemen and key defenders in Bobby Brown and Buddy Johnson, plus continued strong recruiting by Jimbo Fisher and his staff.