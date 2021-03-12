        <
          Texas among college football teams that need big 2022 recruiting classes

          For Texas to become a College Football Playoff contender, new head coach Steve Sarkisian needs to help the Longhorns improve from their No. 15 ranking in the 2021 class. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports
          9:00 AM ET
          Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          It's still the early stages of college football's 2022 recruiting cycle, and there is a lot of uncertainty.

          What is apparent are the teams in need of big returns.

          Whether it is to take the next step toward becoming a championship-contending program or to revitalize a program, here are five teams in need of a successful year on the recruiting trail.

          Texas Longhorns

          The Longhorns' 2021 cycle was far from poor, as they finished among the top 15 nationally. However, this is a new era in Austin, and expectations are sky-high. Texas cannot afford to sit behind rival Oklahoma, a program that has won six straight Big 12 titles, in the class rankings again.