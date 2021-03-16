The MAC West did its best to pack a full season's worth of MACtion and tight finishes into an abbreviated half-season. Five of Ball State's six regular-season games were decided by one score, and CMU, WMU and EMU each played four such games.

BSU won four of its five close games and earned a division title -- and an opportunity to upset Buffalo in the MAC championship, deservedly so. But with most of the division's best players coming back, we could see a repeat in the drama department. And what more could we ask for in life?

Though competitive at times, NIU went 0-6 in the abbreviated 2020 season. After nine winning seasons in 10 years, the Huskies have started just 5-13 under Thomas Hammock.

2021 Projections

Projected SP+ rank: 112th

Projected record: 4-8 (3-5)