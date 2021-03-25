As Nick Saban told ESPN's Chris Low last fall, "Good defense doesn't beat good offense anymore." College football is increasingly becoming an offense-driven sport, and few have adjusted better than Saban and Alabama.

The Crimson Tide had arguably the greatest offense in college football history in 2020, leading the nation in efficiency (96.4) en route to a national title. That also continued a trend: The past five national champions all ranked in the top four in offensive efficiency.

Our second installment of future power rankings examines the top 25 offensive units in college football. A reminder: This list covers the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons and considers current rosters, future recruiting, potential NFL departures, non-senior depth and unit trajectory. Much like the quarterback list, this projection weighs the NCAA's blanket waiver for 2020 that allows players not to count the season against their eligibility.

Coaching is also an important factor in determining the Top 25. Programs such as Oklahoma, Ohio State and Florida never figure to slip far on offense because of their head coaches. While Saban's specialty is on defense, he has been masterful in finding different coordinators to oversee Alabama's perennially potent offense.

Let's get to the Top 25.