        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          College football recruiting: Prospects with the most potential for the top 25 classes

          play
          Jaxson Dart chooses USC over UCLA, ASU (1:00)

          QB Jaxson Dart explains why he has chosen to play his college football at USC. (1:00)

          8:00 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          With college football spring practices upon us and a new season in the forefront, the 2021 recruits are now starting their journey.

          As with every recruiting class, there are some prospects who will make an immediate impact and become stars right away, while for others, it might take a little more time to develop. Given the varying speeds of development, we wanted to look at 2021 signees who have the most potential to make an impact over the course of their entire career, not just immediately in their first season.

          Factoring in what these prospects did during the course of their high school careers and where they signed, here is a look at the player with the most potential for each team in the top 25 of the 2021 class rankings.