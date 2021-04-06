2021 college football recruiting classes: How they started and how they finished

Tom Luginbill, Craig Haubert and Greg McElroy discuss how Nick Saban continues to add impressive high school prospects to his roster year after year. (2:46)

College football recruiting can be a roller-coaster ride and a back-and-forth battle for coaches trying to fill their classes.

The 2021 cycle was no exception, and there was plenty of movement in the class rankings from the first release last spring to the final signing period in February. It's not about how teams start, but how they finish, and some programs showed that they knew how to finish.

Here is a look at teams that rose and fell in the rankings throughout the cycle and what the 2022 class looks like up to this point.