Before 2018, no Sun Belt team had ever finished in the SP+ top 35, but we've seen six do so in just the past three seasons. Appalachian State leads the way, having done so for three straight years, but Billy Napier's Louisiana has done so twice in a row and now leads the country in returning production.

We're going to learn a lot about what experience can do for a team and its upside this year. The Ragin' Cajuns have a chance to become the best SBC team of all time this fall if all this continuity produces another gear.

We're also going to learn if anyone in the West division can even come close to threatening the three-time defending division champs. Signs point to no.

Matt Viator nearly brought ULM to a bowl in both 2018 and 2019, but an 0-10 collapse in 2020 did him in after five seasons. Now it's Terry Bowden time.