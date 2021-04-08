Key college football recruits to know in the Class of 2022

It's time for college football recruits in the Class of 2022 to transition from the ESPN Jr. 300 to the ESPN 300. In a class that is loaded with talent at quarterback, defensive end, cornerback and wide receiver, the evaluation process presented some unique challenges due to COVID-19.

For those in the junior class who had the opportunity to play an entire season, the evaluation process was status quo, with film evaluation taking center stage over the supplementation from camps and combines.

In the case of prospects who had a limited junior season or went without a season, the camps, combines and workout videos were much more important in evaluating physical development and movement skills compared with outdated sophomore season video.

While COVID-19 protocols limited some performances, elite talent still shows up from coast to coast, with Texas having a special class of prospects and Florida and Georgia continuing to be the most talented neighboring states in the country.