FCS college football Week 8 preview

The seventh full week of the spring football season wasn't the most stirring. We still saw our share of thrillers -- ETSU and Austin Peay ended VMI's and Murray State's unbeaten runs, respectively. The Citadel came back to upset Wofford and Weber State pulled off its weekly survive-by-the-skin-of-your-teeth routine, etc. Of 28 games played, 14 were still decided by one score. Hard to complain about that.

With postponements and opt-outs associated with coronavirus testing adding up and with so many top teams watching from the sidelines, a sense of foreboding fills the air. Are we going to make it to the finish line and through a four-week, 16-team playoff, with all the right teams seeing the field?

We'll find out starting in a couple more weeks. But for now, another full-ish slate awaits and lots of playoff spots remain up for grabs.

Note: Rankings listed below are the STATS FCS top 25 found at NCAA.com, all lines are via Caesars by William Hill, and all times are Eastern.

Bracketology, FCS edition

For a moment, let's ignore potential no-contests and issues that could arise from positive covid tests for playoff teams moving forward. Focusing only on the games we've seen so far -- in which almost no top team has been consistently dominant -- and the fact that 10 of 16 playoff bids will go to conference champions, leaving few at-large bids, it's easy to see the impending playoffs as a true anything-could-happen battle royale.

That makes every spot in the field precious. Let's look at how each conference race is shaping up.