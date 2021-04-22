        <
          Which new college football coaching hires are impacting the recruiting landscape?

          Bill O'Brien's experience working with Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson helped Alabama land a commitment from dual-threat quarterback Ty Simpson. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports
          9:45 AM ET
          Tom VanHaaren
          Coaching changes are always part of the game in college football, and programs are always looking for ways to improve their staffs, both on the field and in recruiting.

          Despite the challenges from COVID-19 restrictions, the coaching carousel spun as usual and some teams were able to add important hires.

          The impact on recruiting with these hires was as important as ever, as teams have been in a created dead period for over a year. Finding coaches who can help elevate recruiting in a challenging environment is not easy, but there are already some new coaches making big impacts for their new teams.

          Here is a look at recent hires already adding to the recruiting efforts for their new programs.