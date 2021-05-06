        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Top 2022 college football recruits who remind us of current stars

          Walter Nolen, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle, is the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Class of 2022. ThreeStep
          9:30 AM ET
          • Tom Luginbill
            Close

            Tom Luginbill

            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
            Follow on Twitter
          • Craig Haubert
            Close

            Craig Haubert

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          The release of the 2022 ESPN 300 marks our 17th class ranking high school football prospects. We have seen a lot of great players in that span, and it is quite enjoyable comparing current prospects to another active college football player.

          Whether it's measurables, style, tenacity or simple body movements, there can be a multitude of reasons why one player might compare to another. We often try to make these assessments to give readers an idea of what prospects might look like at the next level with a hint of the early impact.

          With that in mind, here's a look at some of the top prospects in the 2022 ESPN 300 and the recognizable college players to whom they compare.