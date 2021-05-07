FCS semifinal preview: Key matchups, score projections and more

Smaller-school football remains unbeaten.

From Saturday's SWAC Championship through Sunday's playoff quarterfinals, there were five FCS games last weekend. Four went down to the wire and three -- Alabama A&M's SWAC title winner over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sam Houston's win over defending champion North Dakota State and South Dakota State's comeback victory over a vengeful Southern Illinois -- ended with the losing team in scoring position.

The spring season has been a blast, and now we're down to three final games: Delaware at No. 1 seed South Dakota State (noon ET on ESPN) and No. 3 James Madison at No. 2 Sam Houston (2:30 p.m. on ABC) on Saturday and the finals in Frisco a week later. Let's finish strong.

SDSU has one last box to check on the 'Becoming a National Power' list

South Dakota State had to pull out all of the stops to hold off a furious Southern Illinois revenge attempt. After stomping the Salukis 44-3 in March, the Jackrabbits found themselves trailing 20-10 at halftime, unable to slow SIU's offense. But Josh Manchigiah picked off SIU's Stone Labanowitz in the end zone on the first drive of the second half, then Payton Shafer and Preston Tetzlaff stuffed SIU's 320-pound guard-turned-short-yardage-back Zeveyon Furcron on fourth-and-goal on the next drive.