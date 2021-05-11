Arch Manning and 10 other college football recruits in the Class of 2023 you need to know

Arch Manning connects with his receiver down the sideline, setting up Newman at the one-yard line. (0:28)

College football prospects in the Class of 2023 are already receiving rave reviews for their collective level of talent, most notably blue chips on the defensive line with the states of Alabama, Texas and Georgia loaded with prospects at the premium position, led by Lebbeus Overton out of the Peach State.

There are also several elite quarterback prospects headlined by Arch Manning down South and Dante Moore up North.

An early evaluation of the class also continues to prove that South Florida is producing elite level wide receiver prospects, and Michigan and Ohio continue to produce talented players at all positions.

Here is a look at 10 prospects to know in the 2023 class.