          College football coaching jobs showdown: Texas vs. Oklahoma

          ESPN
          7:00 AM ET
          • Adam RittenbergESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
          College football coaching jobs are typically evaluated on a macro scale.