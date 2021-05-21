Ranking the top 25 college football recruits regardless of class

With fall and spring high school seasons in the books and a busy college football recruiting camp circuit wrapping up, our scouts are ready to rank the top football prospects, regardless of class.

While all-class football rankings can be a more difficult challenge than for basketball, especially given the significance of physical maturity, there is and always will be superseding talent. It is important to note that for prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes, we considered the ceiling for both their physical and mental development. We also provided a player comparison for each of the 25 stars on our list.

To be clear, the prospects below don't yet have the skills of the established college football talents listed, but they do have the potential to develop matching skill sets based on their similar games and makeup.

1. QB Quinn Ewers

Southlake Carroll High School (Texas)

Class of 2022

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller is the best natural passer in the Lone Star State since Kyler Murray. Ewers completed 72.4% of his passes for over 4,000 yards with 45 touchdowns and only three interceptions as a sophomore. In four playoff games against terrific competition, Ewers completed 71% for 1,424 yards and 17 TDs without an INT. In seven games last fall, Ewers threw 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions battling through a hernia injury that required surgery during the season. The Ohio State verbal still has Texas recruiting him heavily.

Player comparison: Zach Wilson, BYU