          Five college football recruits who emerged during spring camps

          Cormani McClain, a cornerback in the Class of 2023, has offers from many elite programs in the country. ThreeStep
          9:00 AM ET
          • Tom LuginbillESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          Our staff has spent the past 10 weeks on the road scouting college football prospects on the spring camp circuit.

          COVID-19 restrictions led to a lot of shortened or even canceled high school football seasons, so this in-person platform allowed our team an invaluable opportunity to evaluate prospects.

          Whether it's a prospect who backed up the elite level seen on film, an emerging yet underrated prospect or a young player who caught our eye with promise, here is a list of five prospects who stood out.