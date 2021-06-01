College football recruiting notebook: Do Alabama, Clemson need to worry?

College football recruiting has been anything but normal for the 2022 class because of restrictions from COVID-19. A recruiting dead period that prevented any recruits from visiting campus had been in place since March of last year.

That dead period was lifted on Tuesday. Recruits will once again be allowed to visit schools from June 1 to June 27. Generally, schools have gotten off to a slower start than they would have liked.

But recruiting will pick up heavily during this time, and once prospects have gotten a feel for the coaches and campus in person, there could be a flurry of commitments shortly thereafter. While some programs will struggle this cycle, here are a few schools that shouldn't panic and could see a boost to their recruiting classes coming soon.

Alabama Crimson Tide

As of now, Alabama is ranked No. 12 in the class rankings, which is low for its standards. It's not unfamiliar territory, however, as Alabama was ranked No. 23 overall at this time last year.