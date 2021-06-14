Which redshirt freshmen can break out in the 2021 college football season?

The NCAA's decision to grant an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 restrictions resulted in minimal redshirts for top-ranked college football prospects last season.

Immediate experience for these touted players, while not affecting their eligibility clock, was a no-brainer for most coaching staffs. However, injuries and stacked depth charts still led to several big names from the 2020 class watching from the sidelines.

Every year, some redshirt freshmen emerge to make an impact as soon as they see the field. Spencer Rattler was the headliner who redshirted in 2019 and broke out in the 2020 season. Here are six prospects from the Class of 2020 who may be able to do the same.