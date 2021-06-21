College football's 2022 recruiting class is a little over halfway through its first month of visits in June after spending the past year sidelined by a dead period.

This month will likely help prospects form opinions on top schools and lead to commitments. The visits were much needed for recruits and coaches alike, as there are a ton of top prospects still uncommitted and undecided.

As of now, 171 of the ESPN 300 recruits are uncommitted. That includes nine of the 12 five-stars, 29 of the top 50 prospects, 56 of the top 100 and 88 of the top 150. Those numbers are pretty similar to where last year's class was at this point (27 of the 50 prospects, 47 of the top 100 and 147 of the top 300).

With so many big names still on the board, here is a look at the top committed and uncommitted recruit at each offensive position in this class and where their recruitments stand.