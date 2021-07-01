The NCAA's lifting of the long-imposed recruiting period led to a busy June for college football programs and prospects, as expected. As a result, there was an uptick in commitments and decommitments, leading to changes throughout the class rankings.

While Ohio State maintains the top spot, there is a new No. 2 class with Notre Dame making the move up. The Fighting Irish's new additions were led by the nation's top-rated ILB, Niuafe Tuihalamaka, a big-bodied and powerful defender that can be a versatile contributor within their front seven.

Florida State was once a consistent presence near the top of the rankings, but after three straight classes that finished well outside the top 10, head coach Mike Norvell has the Seminoles surging again on the trail. They now place in the top five after landing several commitments in the trenches, including four-star OL Qae'shon Sapp, who helps them address an area of need.

While many programs bolstered their classes during the month of June, recruiting can still be a turbulent adventure, and Oklahoma fell out of the top 10 after losing two top-five wide receivers. Five-star Jordan Hudson decommitted from the Sooners, while No. 17-ranked Talyn Shettron flipped to in-state rival Oklahoma State.

The race for the Pac-12's top class is intensifying with USC currently overtaking Oregon and landing on the cusp of the top 10 nationally. The Trojans added a pair of ESPN 300 defenders in DL Mykel Williams, who can be an explosive and strong presence along the defensive line, and Jaeden Gould, who now gives them three top-20 CB commits.

UCLA was a class we identified as a program that needed to have a big year in recruiting, and thus far the Bruins are responding, breaking into the top 20 after adding more potential offensive firepower, led by ESPN 300 in-state WRs Mekhi Fox and Jadyn Marshall.

Boston College, which hadn't had a class ranked higher than 37th over the last five cycles, is showing staying power among the top 25. The Eagles were able to move up several spots after a big month when they added several commitments, led by top-five ILB Edwin Kolenge and four-star CB Amari Jackson.

Clemson, which has signed seven straight top-10 classes, is beginning to slowly move up the rankings, finding themselves back into the top 25 on the heels of some key defensive pick-ps in physical safety Sherrod Covil and the lengthy and quick-footed edge defender Jihaad Campbell.