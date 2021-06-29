How much is returning production worth when you only played a few games last year? The answer will determine how good the Pac-12 is in 2021. In February's returning production rankings, the conference boasted eight of the top 15 teams, which would generally hint at massive forthcoming improvement. But Arizona State's 11th-ranked production came from a four-game slate, and Utah's eighth-ranked production came from five.

We'll find out how good the Pac-12 South in particular is soon enough, but one thing appears likely: the Pac-12 South race should be fantastic. Defending champion USC has a dynamite new skill corps, an improving defense and a workable schedule. Arizona State and Utah also have no guaranteed losses and plenty of reasons for optimism (at least, if the NCAA doesn't soon vanquish ASU's optimism). UCLA looked genuinely exciting on offense and could serve as a major wildcard. Colorado went 4-2 last year taking the fight to opponents. Five of six teams head into 2021 thinking they've got a shot at the division, and while only three to four of them are right, this battle could be a lot of fun. Let's preview the Pac-12 South!

What's the old Hemingway line about going bankrupt -- it happened gradually, then suddenly? That's how things fell apart for Kevin Sumlin's Arizona. Now Jedd Fisch attempts a rebuild.