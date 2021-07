High school yearbooks for 2021 graduates have been handed out, with many of them including a section on class superlatives.

We thought we would get in on the fun but with college football's 2021 recruiting class.

As these players transiition from prospects to incoming freshmen, we found it fitting to recognize several players for their unique talents on the gridiron.

We used our evaluations from camps and from tape when naming these superlatives, from fastest player to the best hands.