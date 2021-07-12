College football recruiting notebook: NIL arms race and the wild post-dead period

June was the first time college football prospects could take visits in nearly a year because of the recruiting dead period from COVID-19, and it was as hectic as coaches thought it would be.

With prospects visiting each week, the majority of coaches are now taking vacations during the dead period in July just to recover. One personnel director told ESPN he slept at his house seven times in June and slept at the facilities the rest of the time because he was so busy.

Those visits are over now, as the dead period started June 28 and runs through July 24. We spoke to coaches and personnel directors to look at how wild June was. We also asked them how they plan on using unofficial visits to try to bring recruits back on campus during the season and how difficult it will be to convince recruits to come back on their own dime.

We also asked coaches and personnel directors about name, image and likeness. Is a Miami booster's announcement that he plans to put together a fund to give each Hurricanes football player $6,000 a trend that will spread to other schools, or is it a flash in the pan?