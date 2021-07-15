        <
          College football recruiting: A new No. 1 prospect and other players to rise up the ESPN 300 rankings

          Defensive tackle Walter Nolen overtook quarterback Quinn Ewers as the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.
          6:36 AM ET
          Craig Haubert
            Craig Haubert

          Tom Luginbill
            Tom Luginbill

          There was ample opportunity this spring to evaluate college football's 2022 recruiting class after a flurry of college and select camps in May and June.

          While we prioritize our rankings off game tape, not what a prospect does in shorts and tees, this year has been different. Given COVID-19's effect on the high school season and many prospects seeing reduced snaps, our supplemental spring evaluations have become more crucial for the 2022 class.

          We saw 20 new prospects enter this ESPN 300 update, a shake-up inside the QB rankings and a significant change at the top spot.

          Let's take a look at our updated rankings.